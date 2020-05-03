|
Robert J. "Jim" Wyant, age 81, of Edinboro, passed away on Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at the Edinboro Manor. He was born in Cooperstown, Pa., on November 8, 1938, son of the late William A. and Loretta Ruditis Wyant.
Jim served in the US Air Force. He was an electronic engineer at Brunswick in Florida where he retired. Jim resided in Edinboro, Pa. and he enjoyed hunting, fishing, golfing, and going to his grandchildren's sporting events. Above all, Jim loved and cherished spending time with his family.
Jim is survived by three sons, Craig (Brenda), Jeff (Lynda), and Bruce (Shannon) Wyant; one daughter, Rita Baker; one sister, Carolyn Sue Hansen (Craig); two grandsons, Bobby Wyant and Chad Baker; one great-grandson, Jonah Wyant; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Jim was preceded in death by two brothers, William and Dennis Wyant; and one sister, Sandra "Kay" Pilewski.
Due to national guidelines concerning the Coronavirus, no public visitation will be held. Arrangements are being handled by the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Road.
Published in the Erie Times-News on May 3, 2020