|
|
Robert J. Kimmy, 51, of Wattsburg, passed away Tuesday, October 22, 2019. He was born in Erie, on September 5, 1968, a son of James Kimmy and the late Ruth Ann Schlaak Kimmy.
In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by his brother, Edward Kimmy.
In addition to his father, he is survived by his daughter, Jazlynn Kimmy, of Tennessee; his stepmother, Tammie Kimmy, of Waterford; his sister, Sabrina Courson, of Erie; his brothers, Jeffrey (Ronda) Kimmy, Joseph (Penny) Kimmy, and Steven Kimmy, all of Wattsburg; and many nieces and nephews.
Friends may call at the Russell C. Schmidt & Son Funeral Home, Inc., 5000 Wattsburg Rd., Erie, PA 16509, on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral service there at 12:00 p.m. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the family in care of the funeral home.
Please visit www.SchmidtFuneralHomeErie.com to sign the Book of Memories.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Oct. 25, 2019