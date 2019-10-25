Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schmidt Funeral Home
5000 Wattsburg Road
Erie, PA 16504
(814) 824-5000
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Kimmy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert J. Kimmy

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert J. Kimmy Obituary
Robert J. Kimmy, 51, of Wattsburg, passed away Tuesday, October 22, 2019. He was born in Erie, on September 5, 1968, a son of James Kimmy and the late Ruth Ann Schlaak Kimmy.

In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by his brother, Edward Kimmy.

In addition to his father, he is survived by his daughter, Jazlynn Kimmy, of Tennessee; his stepmother, Tammie Kimmy, of Waterford; his sister, Sabrina Courson, of Erie; his brothers, Jeffrey (Ronda) Kimmy, Joseph (Penny) Kimmy, and Steven Kimmy, all of Wattsburg; and many nieces and nephews.

Friends may call at the Russell C. Schmidt & Son Funeral Home, Inc., 5000 Wattsburg Rd., Erie, PA 16509, on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral service there at 12:00 p.m. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the family in care of the funeral home.

Please visit www.SchmidtFuneralHomeErie.com to sign the Book of Memories.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Oct. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now