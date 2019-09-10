|
|
Robert J. "Moose" Kaczenski, Sr., age 75, of Erie, passed away on Sunday, September 8, 2019, in the company of his loving family, following a short illness. He was born in Erie, on July 7, 1944, son of the late John and Charlotte (Kuklinski) Kaczenski.
Bob was a 1962 graduate of Cathedral Prep, where he stood out as an All-City football player. He earned his undergraduate degree from Edinboro University and two Masters degrees from Gannon University. Moose was employed for 30 years by the School District of the City of Erie. He taught history for many years before his tenure as a well-respected guidance counselor.
Bob was a member of St. Stanislaus R.C. Church. He was also a longtime and active member of the Downtown YMCA, where he was a handball champion. Bob served as a Little Gridders football coach and had also coached soccer at Wayne Middle School. During those coaching years, he led his Little Gridders team to a championship victory. During the 1960s, he was a local radio disc jockey on the former WYNN radio station using the name, "Bob Cooper." Moose was also a published author, having written the book "The Lost Neighborhood" in 2002. He had an enduring love for the City of Erie and the surrounding area, and was an avid Erie history enthusiast. Above all, his true loves were his family and sports.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, John Kaczenski.
Survivors include his beloved wife of 54 years, Gloria J. (Ignasiak) Kaczenski; four children: Bob Kaczenski, Jr. (Karla) of Tampa, Fla, Lisa Cope (David) of Cranesville, Jenny Kaczenski of Tampa, Fla. and Ricky Kaczenski (Jessica) of Lexington, S.C.; one sister, Maryanna Kleiner of Erie; four grandchildren: Zachery, Sabrina, Victor and Sophia; his mother-in-law, Theresa Ignasiak of Erie; and several cousins, nieces and nephews.
Bob's family wishes to extend a heartfelt thank you to the entire Kleiner Family for their love and support over the many years, and especially the past several weeks. A special "thank you" is also extended to the doctors, nurses and staff of St. Vincent Hospital for their loving care of Moose.
Family and friends may call at the Dusckas-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., 5151 Buffalo Rd. (at Hannon Rd., in Harborcreek Township), on Wednesday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m., and are invited to attend the Funeral Service there on Thursday at 10 a.m. conducted by the Rev. James McCormick. Bob will be privately laid to rest at Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Sept. 10, 2019