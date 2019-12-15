|
Bob Nemenz, 51, of Erie, died December 14, 2019. He died very peacefully at home with his family, after a month-long battle with esophageal cancer. He was born October 14, 1968 at Nellis Air Force Base in Las Vegas, Nevada. He is the son of William (Bill) and Maryrita (Rouse) Nemenz.
He graduated from Cathedral Prep in 1987, where he was a member of the football and track teams. He attended Slippery Rock University. Bob was an Erie Insurance employee where he was well liked and respected by his colleagues and friends. After almost 30 years, he served in many positions on the EIGAA Board.
Bob's sense of humor, fun loving spirit and willingness to always lend a hand to a friend were always on display. His proudest accomplishments were his kids Max and Ruby – his heart and soul. Bob also loved coming home to Winnie's wagging tail, he thought she was his biggest fan. He coached both his children in soccer over the years, attended bi-annual Father-Son Camp Notre Dame Weekends for a decade, and enjoyed 4-wheeling and listening to music with his daughter. Bob was a long-standing bocce player and club member at La Nuova Aurora Society and played in bocce leagues there for close to 30 years. Bob was a diehard Cleveland Browns fan, even though this was not an easy claim to fame. He was an avid hunter and enjoyed special beach days at Presque Isle with family.
He was preceded in death by his brother William (Billy) Nemenz and father-in-law, Robert (Bob) Mehler. Bob is survived by his parents Bill and Maryrita Nemenz, his loving wife Beth of 27 years, along with their children Max and Ruby. He is also survived by his in-laws William (Billy) and Patricia (Patty) Sperry, sister-in-law Kara Bauer and her husband Gordon, nephew Liam, brother-in-law Brian Mehler, and many aunts, uncles, cousins and special life-long friends, too numerous to name.
Friends may call at Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 West 38th Street at Greengarden Boulevard with calling hours on Monday, December 16th from 3 to 5 and 7 to 9 p.m., and are invited to attend a funeral service at the funeral home on Tuesday, December 17th at 10 a.m. There will be a private burial for family at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the family in care of the funeral home.
Bob's family would like to thank the many kind doctors and nurses from UPMC Hamot and Hillman Cancer Center, along with Family Hospice workers who cared for him during his short illness. The thoughtfulness of friends and family during this illness will never be forgotten.
Now that the time has come that we can not be together, we will always have Bob in our heart, he will stay there forever. Condolences may be sent at www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com.
