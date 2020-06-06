Robert J. Nordstrom, 49, of Erie, passed away on Saturday, May 24, 2020, at home, surrounded by his family.
Robert was born on May 23, 1971, in Warren, to the late Harold Nordstrom and Alberta (Bechtel) Nordstrom, who survives.
He was a 1989 graduate of Warren High School, a member of Holy Redeemer Church. He and his father were active in boy scouts for many years where Robert went on to earn his Eagle Scout. Robert was highly active in the community as Director of Emergency Services for the American Red Cross, in Bradford and Erie, for 13 years. He was a volunteer firefighter at several fire departments including North Warren Volunteer Fire Department, Bradford Township Fire Department, West Ridge Fire Department, Kearsarge Fire Department and was currently an active member of Stancliff Hose Co. He was employed as a paramedic at Millcreek Paramedic Services and currently worked for Emergycare. In his free time, Robert loved hunting, fishing, and camping. He also enjoyed time spent with his family, especially his children, whom he adored. He will be remembered for his loving heart and his great sense of humor.
In addition to his mother, Robert is survived by his children, Kyle R. Nordstrom, of Warren, Rachel L. Nordstrom, of Erie, Erika K. Nordstrom, of Erie and Madelyn L. Nordstrom, of Erie; his fiancé, Vicki S. Robinson and her two daughters, Abby and Rebeka Fries; his former wife, Amy (Rudolph) Nordstrom; his brother, Brent (Jennifer) Nordstrom, of Maryland; and many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.
In addition to his father, Robert was preceded in death by his infant sister, Julie Ann Nordstrom; and his maternal and paternal grandparents.
Services were held at the Peterson-Blick Funeral Home, Warren Pa.
A fire department and E.M.S. procession led Robert to his final resting place in Oakland Cemetery, Warren.
A celebration of life will be held at a later time.
Donations can be made in his memory to Warren County Relay For Life-Team Haven Sent, 17 Church St North Warren PA 16365.
Those wishing to make online condolences may do so by visiting, www.petersonblickfuneralhome.com.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Robert was born on May 23, 1971, in Warren, to the late Harold Nordstrom and Alberta (Bechtel) Nordstrom, who survives.
He was a 1989 graduate of Warren High School, a member of Holy Redeemer Church. He and his father were active in boy scouts for many years where Robert went on to earn his Eagle Scout. Robert was highly active in the community as Director of Emergency Services for the American Red Cross, in Bradford and Erie, for 13 years. He was a volunteer firefighter at several fire departments including North Warren Volunteer Fire Department, Bradford Township Fire Department, West Ridge Fire Department, Kearsarge Fire Department and was currently an active member of Stancliff Hose Co. He was employed as a paramedic at Millcreek Paramedic Services and currently worked for Emergycare. In his free time, Robert loved hunting, fishing, and camping. He also enjoyed time spent with his family, especially his children, whom he adored. He will be remembered for his loving heart and his great sense of humor.
In addition to his mother, Robert is survived by his children, Kyle R. Nordstrom, of Warren, Rachel L. Nordstrom, of Erie, Erika K. Nordstrom, of Erie and Madelyn L. Nordstrom, of Erie; his fiancé, Vicki S. Robinson and her two daughters, Abby and Rebeka Fries; his former wife, Amy (Rudolph) Nordstrom; his brother, Brent (Jennifer) Nordstrom, of Maryland; and many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.
In addition to his father, Robert was preceded in death by his infant sister, Julie Ann Nordstrom; and his maternal and paternal grandparents.
Services were held at the Peterson-Blick Funeral Home, Warren Pa.
A fire department and E.M.S. procession led Robert to his final resting place in Oakland Cemetery, Warren.
A celebration of life will be held at a later time.
Donations can be made in his memory to Warren County Relay For Life-Team Haven Sent, 17 Church St North Warren PA 16365.
Those wishing to make online condolences may do so by visiting, www.petersonblickfuneralhome.com.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Erie Times-News on Jun. 6, 2020.