Robert J. Prenatt, 87, of Conneaut Lake, passed away Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at Arista Care at Park Avenue.
He was born November 30, 1931 in Meadville, a son of Roy J. and Opal O. Malliard Prenatt. He married Greta J. Grippe May 19, 1956 and she preceded him in death June 12, 2009.
Bob was a 1949 graduate of Meadville High School. He was employed at National Fuel for 38 years, retiring in 1987 as a supervisor.
A member of Our Lady Queen of the Americas Church, Bob enjoyed hunting, fishing, vegetable gardening and wintering in Florida.
Survivors include a daughter, Holly Bone (Ron Kearns) of Harmonsburg; two sons, Robert Prenatt, Jr. (Linda) of Harmonsburg and Mark Prenatt of Erie; five grandchildren, Tim, Chad, Joe III and Brenna Prenatt and Carly Bone; a step-granddaughter, Jamie; two great-grandchildren, Matthew and Ava Prenatt; two step-great-grandchildren; a sister, Delores DeVore of Meadville and nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by a son, Tod E. Prenatt and his wife Laurie.
A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday, August 17th at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady Queen of the Americas Church, 155 S. Ninth St., Conneaut Lake with Fr. David E. Carter as Celebrant.
Inurnment will be in Our Lady Queen of the Americas Cemetery Columbarium.
Memorials may be made to Our Lady Queen of the Americas Church, 155 S. Ninth St., Conneaut Lake, PA 16316.
The arrangements have been entrusted to Waid-Coleman Funeral Home, 12422 Conneaut Lake Rd., Conneaut Lake, where memories and condolences may be shared at www.waidcolemanfh.com.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Aug. 9, 2019