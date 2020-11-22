Robert J. Scholl, age 82, of Erie, passed away Friday November 20, 2020 at St. Vincent Hospital. He was born in Erie, April 2, 1938, a son of the late Norman and Marjorie (Whitman) Scholl.
Bob was a graduate of Tech High School, class of 1956. He was a delivery driver for Pepsi, later he owned Scholl's Pennzoil Station at East 38th St. and McClelland Ave. and then was a commercial truck driver for Meadowbrook Dairy for many years. Bob loved going to the Plymouth Tavern on Saturday's to meet with his classmates. He enjoyed car shows and was an avid NASCAR and Steelers fan.
Besides his parents he was preceded in death by his daughter, Debra A. (Scholl) Cox.
Survivors include two daughters, Linda Barry (Michael) of Erie, and Sue Arner (Mark) of Canastota, N.Y., five grandchildren, Derek Arner, Cory Arner, Brandon Wampler, Ashlee Wampler and Erik Pedersen, one great-grandson, Elijah Wampler; four brothers, Alan Scholl of Erie, Richard Scholl of Md., Michael Scholl (Juli) of Detroit, Mich., and Steven Scholl (Marla) of LasVegas, Nev. Several nieces and nephews also survive.
A special thanks goes out to Al, for his special dedication and care to his brother during these difficult Times.
No calling hours will be observed. Arrangements are being handled by Brugger Funeral Homes and Crematory, Pine Avenue Branch, 845 East 38th Street.
Condolences may be expressed at www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com
.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits
.