Robert J. Weber
Robert J. Weber, age 87, of Erie, passed away on Monday, October 12, 2020. He was born in Ashville, Pa., on April 19, 1933, son of the late Joseph Miles and Elizabeth Weber.

Bob was a graduate of Patton High School and the G.E. Apprentice Program. He worked for various tool and die shops, where he was fondly known as "The Judge," retiring from Reddog Industries in 2000. Bob was a veteran of the U.S. Navy Reserves. He was an avid reader with a personal library of over 500 books of which he was quite proud. Bob liked riding his bicycle, often riding 30 miles a day. He was a lifelong learner, frequently visiting museums, watching documentaries and enjoyed going to the Peninsula. Bob was a proud father and loving grandfather. He was all about family.

Bob is survived by five children, Valerie Marchini (Tim) of Hyde Park, N.Y., Doreen Gorniak of Edinboro, Gregory Weber of Erie, Brenda Cabarcas of Columbus, Ohio, and Diana Majewski (Mike) of Erie; three brothers, Bill (Judy), David (Charlotte) and Richard Weber; one sister, Millie Farabaugh; 14 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Bob was preceded in death by his wife, Frances Weber; two sons, Larry and Kevin Weber; son-in-law, Paul Gorniak; and four brothers and sisters.

Bob's gentle loving nature and sense of humor will be remembered and missed by all who knew him.

At the family's request, private arrangements are being handled by the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38101.

Published in Erie Times-News on Oct. 15, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Dusckas Funeral Home - East (Buffalo Road)
2607 Buffalo Road
Erie, PA 16510
(814) 899-7656
