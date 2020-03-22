Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schmidt Funeral Home
5000 Wattsburg Road
Erie, PA 16504
(814) 824-5000
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Sosinski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert John Sosinski


1998 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert John Sosinski Obituary
Robert John Sosinski, 21, of Erie, passed away on Wednesday March 18, 2020. He was born in Erie on August 16, 1998, a son of Greg Brooks and Theresa Sosinski.

Robert graduated from Mercyhurst Prep and was working as an assistant manager at Tinseltown, a job which he loved.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Robert J. Sosinski; his paternal grandfather, Joseph Brooks; his aunt, Cindy Brooks; and his cat, Smegols.

In addition to his parents, survivors include one sister, Kaleena Brooks; three brothers, Greg Brooks, Jr. (Jasymin), Josh Brooks (Jess), and Justin Brooks (Neico); his maternal grandmother, Bernice Sosinski; his paternal grandmother, Joanne Brooks; one uncle, John Sosinski; one aunt, Denise Sosinski; and many cousins, nieces, and nephews, including Elijah.

In accordance with CDC guidelines, funeral services and entombment were private for family. Funeral arrangements were made by the Russell C. Schmidt & Son Funeral Home Inc., 5000 Wattsburg Rd., Erie, 16504.

Memorial contributions can be made to the family in care of the funeral home.

Please take a moment to visit www.SchmidtFuneralHomeErie.com to leave a memory or condolence on Robert's Book of Memories.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Mar. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -