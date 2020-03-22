|
Robert John Sosinski, 21, of Erie, passed away on Wednesday March 18, 2020. He was born in Erie on August 16, 1998, a son of Greg Brooks and Theresa Sosinski.
Robert graduated from Mercyhurst Prep and was working as an assistant manager at Tinseltown, a job which he loved.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Robert J. Sosinski; his paternal grandfather, Joseph Brooks; his aunt, Cindy Brooks; and his cat, Smegols.
In addition to his parents, survivors include one sister, Kaleena Brooks; three brothers, Greg Brooks, Jr. (Jasymin), Josh Brooks (Jess), and Justin Brooks (Neico); his maternal grandmother, Bernice Sosinski; his paternal grandmother, Joanne Brooks; one uncle, John Sosinski; one aunt, Denise Sosinski; and many cousins, nieces, and nephews, including Elijah.
In accordance with CDC guidelines, funeral services and entombment were private for family. Funeral arrangements were made by the Russell C. Schmidt & Son Funeral Home Inc., 5000 Wattsburg Rd., Erie, 16504.
Memorial contributions can be made to the family in care of the funeral home.
