Bob was born in Erie, Pa., in 1942, to his loving parents John and Leona Kaiser Schack. He grew up in Erie going to St. John's R.C. Church.
He has a myriad of educational experience. He proudly graduated from Cathedral Prep in 1960. Then, he continued his education to receive an industrial engineer degree. After graduation, he completed an Apprentice Course at GE class of 1964. He attended Penn State Behrend, Edinboro, and Gannon University.
He worked hard at GE for 37 years until his well-earned retirement in 1997. After retiring, he worked to start up a business and for one year was involved in hiring and running a paint shop called Thunder Port in Corry, Pa.
He was an active member of GEER, ELfun, was a lifetime member of East Erie Turners, a volunteer at Tom Ridge Environmental Center Sunday mornings for over six years, served Perry Hi-Way Fire Department, was highly involved in church ministries at St. Matthews in the Woods, and is a founding member of All Saints Church serving Funeral Masses.
He enjoyed hand guns and shooting at Keystone Gun Club, golfing, hunting, and traveling with his beautiful wife Nancy. Together with Nancy they traveled to all 50 states, Canada, went on numerous cruises, and for their 50th anniversary went on a trip to Europe
He was the most proud of his children and grandchildren. Anytime you had a conversation with him he was happy to share stories about his family.
He was married in 1963 to Nancy Carlin who he had five beautiful children with. Unfortunately, one of his sons died as an infant and another son, Robert Jr., passed at the age of 34 in 1998. Bob is survived by three children: Thomas and wife Krista of Mentor, Ohio; Matthew and wife Priscilla; and his only daughter Penelope and husband Chris Hermann Sr. He is also survived by ten grandchildren: Chris, Victoria, and Alexandria Hermann; Megan, Kari, Bethany, and Amanda Schack; Riley Schack; and two step-grandchildren: Michael and Ashley Landon. Also, surviving him is brother John Schack and wife Mary; brother-in-law Terrence Carlin and wife Diane of Deep River Canada; and sister-in-law Sharon Carlin
Bob loved all his family and wife deeply and was always a voice of encouragement and love when it was needed. He will be missed by his family and friends greatly.
In Bob's words, "I'm Fine."
In accordance with CDC guidelines, funeral services and burial were private for the family.
Funeral arrangements were made by the Russell C. Schmidt & Son Funeral Home Inc., 5000 Wattsburg Rd., Erie, 16504.
Published in the Erie Times-News on May 17, 2020