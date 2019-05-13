|
Robert "Robbie" Julius Ossa, 20, of Perry Highway, Waterford, Pa., died unexpectedly Saturday, May 11, 2019 in Erie, Pa.
He was born July 11, 1998, in Erie, Pa., a son of Tina W. Gross Lubman of Waterford and the late Jamie L. Ossa.
He was raised and educated in Waterford and graduated from Fort LeBoeuf High School in 2017. Robbie then began working for the Thayer Corp. as a line man where he was working until his passing.Robbie was a running back and wrestler for Fort LeBoeuf High School. He enjoyed hunting and had a passion for being outdoors.
In addition to his father, Robbie was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Julius Ossa.
Robbie is survived by his mother Tina Lubman and her husband Mike of Waterford, Pa., a brother, Brandon Ossa of Waterford, Pa., a paternal grandmother, Joyce Messinger of Corry, Pa., maternal grandparents, Keith and Rita Gross of Waterford, Pa., three aunts, Mary Jo Nichols and her husband Rex of Corry, Pa., Joan Sonntag and her husband John of Corry, Pa. and Wendy Verola of Waterford, Pa., an uncle, Jerry Ossa and his wife Donell of Union City, Pa., and five cousins, Katy, Kurt, Jerrod, Joe and Emily.
Family and friends are invited to call at the Bracken Funeral Home, Inc., 315 N. Center St., Corry, Pa., on Tuesday from 4 until 7 p.m. and then attend the Funeral Service there on Wednesday at 11 a.m. Pastor Les Utegg will officiate.
Burial will be held in West Spring Creek Cemetery. To sign the guest book or send condolences, please visit www.brackenfh.com.
