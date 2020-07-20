Robert L. Arrowsmith, 81, of Venice, Fla., passed away on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at home, comforted by family, after a lengthy battle with cancer.
He was born in Erie, Pa., on February 19, 1939, the son of the late Robert D. and Catherine (Galmish) Arrowsmith. He was also preceded in death by two brother-in-laws, Jim and Jeffrey Keim.
He attended St. Andrew's Grade School and Strong Vincent High School, where he played football and was a cherished member of the Class of 1957.
He will be missed greatly by his loving wife and best friend of close to 62 years, Judy (nee Keim), whom he met in second grade. He is also survived by his brother, Thomas (Linda) of Overland Park, Kan.; five children, Randall James (Rene') of Sebring, Fla. and Forest City, Idaho; Richard Thomas (Lisa) of Boyds, Md.; Scott Alan (Amy) of Erie, Pa.; Todd "T.J." Jeffrey (Aimee Blanchard) of Arlington, Va.; and Beth Ann Arrowsmith Casey (Matthew) of University Heights, Ohio; eight adoring grandchildren (who called him Papa), Robert James Arrowsmith (Isis) of Virginia Beach, Va.; Tracy McCoy (James) of Sebring, Fla.; Tara Shubbock (Michael) of Zagreb, Croatia; Jacob and Tyler Arrowsmith of Arlington, Va.; Andrew Knox Arrowsmith of Philadelphia, Pa.; Alexander Knox Arrowsmith of Columbus, Ohio; and Ellie Patricia Knox Arrowsmith of Erie, Pa.; three adorable great-grandchildren, Kaleo James and Bimini Rose Arrowsmith of VA Beach, Va. and Rylee Lynn McCoy of Sebring, Fla.
Robert, affectionately known by his friends and family as Robin, Bob, Bobby, Robbie or Captain Handy, leaves behind many fans from far and wide: his sister-in-laws, Helen Schneider, Susan Black, Patty Keim, Joan Kiehl and Linda Arrowsmith; brother-in-laws Jim Kiehl, Joe Schneider and Barry Weller; many special cousins, nieces, nephews and godchildren; former classmates, golfing buddies (the Overlake crew), neighbors and co-workers from Erie; and his friends, golfing buddies and neighbors from his home of 20 years, Country Club Estates in Venice, Fla., where he was known for his kindness, sense of humor, humility and constant energy (one neighbor called him "waterboy" because of how much he watered the lawn and washed his Cadillac).
Known for his amazing work ethic, Rob worked at American Sterilizer for 36 years, often working double shifts and holidays to provide for his family. Upon retirement, he helped his son Randy with his business by traveling to different ports to service cruise ship medical equipment, which he thoroughly enjoyed because of the opportunity to travel to different places, often with Judy. He also became friendly with many of the cruise ship staff members, who reportedly allowed him to enjoy the buffets on the ships.
He was a lifelong member of the Erie Maennerchor Club, Elks Club and UAW. He dressed sharply and loved wearing penny loafers and Izod sweaters. He enjoyed dancing, Big Band music, the Cleveland Browns and Indians, doing puzzles, reading Clive Cussler, playing cards and working around the house (he once blew up a tree stump in his yard on E. 29th street, to the delight of his sons). He loved model building and even won a contest recently for one of his model ships. Rob had a particular love for bald eagles, maybe spurred on by his work at AMSCO, and he was often seen wearing sweatshirts with eagles.
He wasn't a big gambler, but he did enjoy playing the number and often shared his winnings with causes that were dear to him. He enjoyed picking football pools with his daughter, chiding her for always picking her favorite team no matter what and reminding her to never, under any circumstance, pick against Tom Brady.
He loved antiques (he still used a flip phone!) and old cars, often reminiscing about his days at Presque Isle racing his 1953 Mercury. He spent many of his weekends enjoying Lake Erie, both at Shorehaven as a kid and at Presque Isle with his family. He loved cooking breakfast at the beach on Sundays, often going at the crack of dawn to reserve picnic tables for friends and family to join him for what were the absolute best hash browns in town (made in Griswold, of course). He also was known for being the best maker of Hobo Pies, S'mores and Smith's hot dogs.
Of all of Rob's interests, his family was his top priority. He absolutely adored spending time traveling with Judy to his children's homes, often bringing his tools for projects. He loved his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, some of whom fondly remember jet skiing with him to find golf balls and walking the beach to collect beach glass. He was so dedicated to his grandkids that he flew home to Erie in the beginning of his first cancer battle in December of 2012 to support the Cathedral Prep football team at the state championship game.
Rob lamented that he never did get a hole-in-one on the golf course, but he sure did enjoy himself while trying. He loved life and never complained about his ailments. He will be remembered as a true champion, and those who did know him are truly blessed.
A celebration of life will be scheduled in the future. The family asks that those who wish may make contributions in Robert's name to St. Pat's Haven, 239 E. 12th Street, Erie, PA 16501.
