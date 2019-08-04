Home

Dusckas Funeral Home - East Side
2607 Buffalo Road
Erie, PA 16510
(814) 899-7656
Calling hours
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Dusckas Funeral Home - East Side
2607 Buffalo Road
Erie, PA 16510
Calling hours
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Dusckas Funeral Home - East Side
2607 Buffalo Road
Erie, PA 16510
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Erie First Assembly of God
8150 Oliver Rd
Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Erie First Assembly of God
8150 Oliver Rd.
More Obituaries for Robert Loomis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert L. Loomis


1929 - 2019
Robert L. Loomis, age 90, of Erie, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, July 31, 2019. He was born in Fairview on July 16, 1929, son of the late Joy L. and Gertrude Loomis.

Robert graduated from Central High School and attended Texas Tech. He was a veteran of the Korean Conflict having served in the Army. He was a manager for the PA Liquor Control Board for 30 years and a member of the Erie First Assembly of God. He loved God, his family and his friends.

He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Ida Mae Loomis; two children, Karyn Weidner (Raymond), and Kirk Loomis (Jennifer); eight grandchildren, Heaven, Autumn, Angelia, Brittany, Anna, Justice, Joshua, and Jacob; 11 great-grandchildren, Avari, Trentyn, Elijah, Leo, Avant, Caleb, Jericho, Lillyana, Scarlet, Althea and Aubrey; a brother, Thomas; and two sisters, June and Nina. Robert was preceded in death by two sons, Kevin and Keith Loomis; a great-grandson, Damier; two brothers, Raymond and Richard; and three sisters, Mildred, Wilma and Iona.

Friends may call at the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Road, on Monday from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Further visitation will be held Tuesday at the Erie First Assembly of God, 8150 Oliver Rd., from 10 a.m. until the Funeral Service there at 11 a.m. with Rev. Don L. Fisher officiating. Interment will follow at Lakeside Cemetery with Military Honors. Memorials may be made to UPMC Hospice and Home Health Care, 1700 Peach St., Erie, 16501.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Aug. 4, 2019
