Robert L. Luke, 79, of North East, passed away on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at UPMC Hamot Medical Center.
He was born on July 21, 1940 in North East, Pa., a son of the late Harry and Ruth Schultz Luke.
He was a welder by trade and a very avid hunter. Robert enjoyed watching all the football he could.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, William (Bill) Luke in 2015.
Robert is survived by his wife, Jeraldine M. Luke, one son, Tim Luke and his wife Geraldine of Ripley, N.Y., two daughters, Linda Luke of North East and Lisa Smith and her husband Tim of Corry, Pa., two sisters, Betty Luke of North East and Barbara Kowalczyk and her husband of Washington State. He is further survived by eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Friends will be received at the W. Tad Bowers Funeral Home on Monday, December 30, 2019 from 7 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. and are invited to attend funeral services there on Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at 11 a.m. Rev. Stephen Pasquale will officiate. Interment will be in North East Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the . To send condolences, please visit www.bowersfuneral home.com.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Dec. 30, 2019