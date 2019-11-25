|
|
Robert "Bob" L. Nagel, age 70, of Harborcreek, passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at UPMC Hamot. He was born in Eden, N.Y. on February 25, 1949, son of the late Ralph and Jane Webster Nagel.
Bob enjoyed sailing and the outdoors. He raised racing pigeons for many years. "Papa Bob" especially enjoyed time spent with his grandchildren. Bob had been a member of the East Erie Moose Club and the Wesleyville Athletic Club.
In addition to his parents, Bob was preceded in death by two sisters, Ann Bonafede and Nancy Masters. Survivors include his beloved, Carol Lachowski; stepchildren, Corey Hedlund (Mandy), and Amber Hedlund; grandchildren, Hannah, Michael, Zachary and Cael; one sister, Lynne Nagel; two brothers, Peter Nagel (Luann) and Patrick Nagel (Linda); and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Friends may call at the Dusckas-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., 5151 Buffalo Road (at Hannon Rd. in Harborcreek Twp.) on Tuesday from 4 p.m. until the time of the Funeral Service there at 7 p.m. Memorial contributions may be designated to the family through the funeral home.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Nov. 25, 2019