Robert Rose
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Abundant Life Ministries International
806 Parade St.
Service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
12:00 PM
Abundant Life Ministries International
806 Parade St.
Robert L. Rock n. Roll Rose


1934 - 2019
Robert L. "Rock n Roll" Rose passed away on Friday, August 9, 2019. He was born on June 23, 1934, in Bolivar, Mississippi, son of the late Willie and Bettie Cooper Rose.

Robert retired from Weil McLain Co. and was a family man who loved to play cards and listen to his blues. He was also a handyman, fixing and altering things to make it "work."

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 64 years, Sadie Mae Rose, who recently passed away; his son, Anthony "Amp" Rose; his daughter, Beatrice "Sue" Thompson; two grandchildren, Willie Gene Watson Jr. and Brandi Rose; six sisters, Natalia, Savannah, Marie, Molly, Lily, and Bettie Lou; and four brothers, Henry, Willie, Leroy, and John.

He leaves to cherish his memories, a son, Willie Gene Watson; two daughters, Deloris (John) Ritchie and Michelle Rose; three sisters, Luella Carr, Annie (Tom) Young, and Beatrice Flakes; twenty-nine grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Friends may visit with the family at Abundant Life Ministries International, 806 Parade St., on Saturday, August 24, 2019, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., where a service will immediately follow, with Pastor Ryan Gaines eulogizing. Interment will be private. Professional services are entrusted to Pitts Funeral Home, 2926 Pine Avenue, Erie, PA 16504.

Published in the Erie Times-News on Aug. 23, 2019
