Robert L. Smith, age 58, of Erie, passed away Wednesday, March 27, 2019. He was born in Conneaut, Ohio, on July 8, 1960.
Bob was a die cast operator at PHB and was a member of the Wesleyville Athletic Club. He enjoyed music, time at Lake Erie, and his dog, Bailey. Bob was an avid fan of the Cleveland Browns and Cleveland Indians. He had a generous heart and was always willing to lend a helping hand. Bob especially loved time spent with his granddaughter, family and friends.
Bob is survived by his wife, Julie A. Smith; one son, Robert A. Smith (Christine); one daughter, Jordan R. Smith (Joseph Del Sandro); his father, Butch Smith; his mother and stepfather, Judith and Robert Haberman; one granddaughter, Gabriella Del Sandro; one grandson, Benjamin Smith; one brother, Mark Smith (Joann); one sister, Vickie Bohrer (Kevin); one stepsister, Virginia Zemanek (Rich); one half-sister, Rebecca Gollmer Burke; two stepbrothers, David Wheaton (Joyce) and Adam Wheaton (Tina); and aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his stepmother, Terry Smith.
Private arrangements are being handled by the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd. Memorial contributions may be designated to the family through the funeral home.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Mar. 31, 2019