Robert L. Vascovich, 84, of Waterford, died Thursday, April 18, 2019 at Edinboro Manor. He was born in Dixonville, Pa., on August 30, 1934, the son of the late Stephen and Martha Vascovich.
Bob was an auto mechanic and owned and operated Bob's Garage in Waterford for over 40 years.
Robert and his wife, Sarah, went to a one room school house together in Indiana County, Pa., and were married in 1953. They were married 63 years. Sarah was a devoted mother and cherished friend until her passing on March 24, 2016.
Survivors include four sons, Robert (fiancé, Chipper) Vascovich, Jr., of Waterford, David (Cheri) Vascovich, of Cambridge Springs, Daniel Vascovich, of Waterford and Mark Vascovich, of Cochranton; two daughters, Bonnie (Ken Lamson) Rogers, of Florida and Lori (Dan) Petrush, of Waterford; also, five grandchildren, Michael, Laura, Shawn, Bradley and Connor; and two great-grandchildren, Jake and Mason.
No services will be held at this time.
The Glunt Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., Edinboro, is in charge of funeral arrangements.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children' Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or at www.stjude.org. To send condolences please visit www.gluntfuneralhome.com.
