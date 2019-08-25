|
Robert L. Vascovich, Jr., age 62, of Waterford, passed away on Thursday, August 22, 2019, at home, after a brief battle with leukemia. He was born in Erie, on July 19, 1957, son of the late Robert Sr., and Sara Vascovich.
Bob's favorite hobbies included yard work and gardening.
He worked in the automotive field for many years, then on the security team at LECOM. Most recently he worked at Solvedt Enterprises, transporting special needs children and enjoyed interacting with them.
Bob's family would like to thank Solvedt for all their support during his illness.
Bob is survived by his son, Shawn Vascovich; Bob's fiancée, Chippewa Causgrove; two sisters, Bonnie Lamson, and Lori Petrush; and three brothers, David, Mark and Daniel Vascovich.
Private arrangements are being handled by the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Aug. 25, 2019