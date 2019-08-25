Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dusckas Funeral Home - East Side
2607 Buffalo Road
Erie, PA 16510
(814) 899-7656
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Vascovich
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert L. Vascovich Jr.


1957 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert L. Vascovich Jr. Obituary
Robert L. Vascovich, Jr., age 62, of Waterford, passed away on Thursday, August 22, 2019, at home, after a brief battle with leukemia. He was born in Erie, on July 19, 1957, son of the late Robert Sr., and Sara Vascovich.

Bob's favorite hobbies included yard work and gardening.

He worked in the automotive field for many years, then on the security team at LECOM. Most recently he worked at Solvedt Enterprises, transporting special needs children and enjoyed interacting with them.

Bob's family would like to thank Solvedt for all their support during his illness.

Bob is survived by his son, Shawn Vascovich; Bob's fiancée, Chippewa Causgrove; two sisters, Bonnie Lamson, and Lori Petrush; and three brothers, David, Mark and Daniel Vascovich.

Private arrangements are being handled by the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Aug. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Dusckas Funeral Home - East Side
Download Now