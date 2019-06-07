Mr. Robert "Bob" Lee Bush, son of the late Harry C. Sr. and Cleo Mennecke Bush, was born on September 22, 1941, in Erie, Pa., and lost his battle with cancer on June 5, 2019, with his family by his side.



He is survived by his wife Sharon Bush, daughter Lisa Grigolite and husband Donald of Virginia Beach, Virginia, son Robert A. and wife Pauletta of Erie, Pa., son Micheal J. of Erie, Pa., son Christopher M. and wife Tricia of Harborcreek, Pa., nine grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and many other loved ones.



Bob was preceded in death by his five brothers, a sister, his beloved dog Texas, and many other close family and friends.



He proudly served in the United States Navy, worked at Kaiser Aluminum for 40 years, was a member of multiple gun clubs and was the owner of Blackwaterdog Retrievers. Bob was a board member of the Presque Isle Retriever Club, an AKC judge and a breeder of his beloved black Labrador retrievers.



Bob had many talents and gifts, including his love of woodworking and training dogs, which granted him the opportunity to touch many lives. He loved to share his knowledge and teach others about his passions.



Even as he approached the end of his life, he continued to make others laugh and meet many new people.



A special "thank you" goes to the doctors and staff in the Intensive Care Unit and others staff members of St. Vincent Hospital, Erie, Pa.



A service for family and friends will be held Saturday, June 8, 2019 at Kloecker Funeral Home and crematory, Inc., 2505 Sassafras Street, Erie, PA 16502. Doors open at 10:30 a.m. and the service will be held at 11:00 a.m.



Burial will be private.



