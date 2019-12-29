|
Robert Louis Weidner, age 78, of Greenville, Pa. passed away on Friday, December 27, 2019 in St. Paul's Senior Living Community. He was born in Erie, Pa. on March 31, 1941 to Vrginia and Raymond Weidner.
He was a 1961 graduate of Union City Area High School. On October 29, 1964, he married the former Lowellyn (Lyn) Whipple, she survives at home.
Bob served in the U.S. Navy aboard both a destroyer and then a guided missle destroyer based in Norfolk, Va., and was deployed twice to the Mediterranean. Following his service, he moved to Greenville where he worked for several area businesses, retiring after 19 years with the Greenville House. Following his retirement, Bob volunteered at the VA and later St. Paul's, where he regularly called bingo and other volunteer activities as needed.
In addition to his wife, Bob is survived by a daughter; Mimi (Darin) Loret of Transfer, Pa., a son; Michael of Florida, six grandchildren, Lacey, Katey and Jacob Lorent, Josh, Cassie and Trevor Weidner, a great-granddaughter; Vera Toro, a brother; Raymond L. Weidner, Jr. and his mother-in-law; Maryhelen Whipple of Florida.
Per Bob's wishes there will be no services.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul's Senior Living Community, 339 E. Jamestown Rd. Greenville, PA 16125 or to the Donors Choice.
