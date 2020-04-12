|
Robert M. Akus, 67, of North East, Pa. and Sun City West, Ariz., passed on Saturday, April 4, 2020. He was born in Erie, on May 8, 1952, a son to the late Walter and Sophia Akus.
Bobby retired from FMC Technologies after over 40 years as a machinist. He enjoyed outings with his family and friends, and going wherever the road took him. He loved going out to eat, long walks, bike rides, and being by the water. He enjoyed the simple things: the company, the scenery, sunsets, ice cream and the breeze off the lake.
Survivors include two sisters: Joanne Baron and her husband, Ray, of Sun City West, Ariz., and Janice Gardner of Edinboro, Pa. and one brother: Wally Akus of Erie, Pa. Bobby had four nieces: Pamela Eckrote and her husband, Gary, of Honey Brook, Pa., Jessica Cramer and her husband, Greg, of Marietta, Ga., Cortney Chesko and her husband, Michael, of Bedford, Texas and Angela Glass and her husband, Aaron, of Cambridge Springs, Pa. He had three nephews: Jeffrey Baron and his wife, Chris, of Phoenix, Ariz., Kenneth Baron and his wife, Michelle, of Saint Marys, Pa. and Mike Baron of Cleveland, Ohio. He had seven great-nieces and nine great-nephews and one great-great-niece.
They say everyone has an Uncle Bob, but no one quite had one like ours. He treated us generously as his own, and found much joy celebrating life along with us. He was often found behind the camera smiling with pride.
Burial will be private. In lieu of gifts or flowers, friends and family are asked to watch a sunset and to plant a tree or roses to honor Bobby's life and love for planting.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Apr. 12, 2020