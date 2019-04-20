|
Robert M. Ames, age 93, of Erie, passed away Wednesday, April 17, 2019.
He was born in Erie on August 7, 1925.
Bob was first employed as a draftsman in South Carolina, and then worked at General Electric until his retirement. Following that, he worked for Shriners Hospital, retiring when he was 80. Bob was a veteran of the Navy in WWII, and the U.S. Army in the Korean War. He enjoyed collecting books and trains.
Bob is survived by his beloved wife of 47 years, Claire Ames; his faithful dog, Beau; and many dear caregivers.
Private Services are being conducted by Chaplain John Mang, of Lakeland Area Hospice, with Military Honors being rendered by the American Legion, Carl Neff Post 571. Arrangements are being handled by the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Apr. 20, 2019