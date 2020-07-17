Robert M. Pazder, age 95, of Millcreek, passed away on Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at his residence.
He was born in Lorain, Ohio, on October 23, 1924, a son of the late Martin G. and Marie A. Kubanek Pazder.
Robert attended the University of Cincinnati and Miami University at Oxford, Ohio.
He was a veteran of World War II having been a fighter pilot with the U.S. Army-Air Corps in the European Theater.
Robert was with the family business, M. G. Pazder Groceries and then was a pilot with Erie Airways and then the Hammermill Paper Company until his retirement.
He was a longtime member of St. Stephen's Episcopal Church, where he was an usher and served on the Vestry. Robert was an avid golfer.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Roberta Pazder; brother, Richard Pazder; and a nephew, Chris Pazder.
He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Katharine A. Wahlers Pazder; two daughters, MaryKaye Pazder, of Erie and Anne Marie Pazder, of Kansas City, Mo.; a son, J. Andrew Pazder and his wife Mary, of Ponte Vedra, Fla.; and four beautiful grandchildren, Jennifer Saul and her husband Greg, Michael Pazder and his wife Sabine, Katie Pazder and her fiancé Lance, and Kristen Pazder. He is further survived by three nephews, Rick, Marty and Jeff Pazder.
Friends may call at St. Stephen's Episcopal Church 1070 Dutch Road, Fairview, PA 16415, on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at 10:30 a.m. which will take place at the church columbarium with the Reverend Shawn Clerkin officiating. All CDC guidelines will be followed and masks are required.
Arrangements are entrusted to Burton Quinn Scott Cremation and Funeral Services, West Ridge, 3801 W. 26th Street, Erie, PA 16506.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Stephen's Episcopal Church.
