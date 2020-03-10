|
Robert "Bob" M. Polatas, 87, of Erie, passed away Friday, March 6, 2020, at St. Vincent Hospital. He was born in Erie, on April 8, 1932, a son of the late Stephen and Mary Hoydic Polatas.
Robert graduated East High School and went on to serve in the United States Marine Corps during the Korean War. He worked for Erie Water Works and later became a self-employed plumber for 30 years. Robert was a member of Our Lady of Mercy Church. He took great pride in building his own home and enjoyed traveling and camping. If you needed to find Bob in the mornings, stop at Jack Frost Donuts and you'd be certain to find him there eating his daily dose of donuts.
Survivors include his wife of 62 years, Evelyn Fritz Polatas; his two daughters, Holly Polatas, of Pittsburgh and Tami DeRaimo and her husband Paul of Erie; his two sons, Jeffery Polatas, of Erie, and Michael Polatas, of Orlando, Fla.; and his grandson, Randy King and his wife Natalie, of Orlando Fla.; his faithful chocolate lab companion, Mollie; many nieces and nephews; special friend and caregiver, Diana Carson; and many dear friends who had given him help and support throughout his illness.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Audrey Geiger; and his two brothers, James and Dennis Polatas.
Friends may call at Our Lady of Mercy Church, 837 Bartlett Rd., Harborcreek, PA 16421, on Wednesday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of Funeral Mass there at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow in Erie Cemetery. Funeral arrangements are made by the Russell C. Schmidt & Son Funeral Home, Inc., 5000 Wattsburg Rd.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Erie Humane Society or to Our Lady Of Mercy Church.
