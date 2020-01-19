|
Robert Mathew Wollman, 56, of Cheektowaga N.Y., passed away on Tuesday, January 14, 2020. He was born in Erie, Pa., on August 3, 1963, son of the late Robert Wollman and the late Gladys (Jensen) Wollman.
Bob moved from Erie upon graduation from Gannon University to continue his studies and earn a Ph.D. from the Department of Biophysics at Roswell Park through the University at Buffalo. Bob worked as a research scientist in the Biophysics Department at RPCI. He continued his career at D'Youville College until his passing.
He is survived by his fiancé, Elizabeth Rokitka, to whom he found love and enjoyed life together over the past few years. He is also survived by his two brothers, Erich Wollman (Debbie) of Simpsonville, S.C., and Karl Wollman (Ann) of Erie, Pa. and several nieces and nephews. He had many lifelong friends.
Memorials may be sent to the or to .
Published in the Erie Times-News on Jan. 19, 2020