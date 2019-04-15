Home

Dusckas Funeral Home - East Side
2607 Buffalo Road
Erie, PA 16510
(814) 899-7656
Calling hours
Tuesday, Apr. 16, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Dusckas Funeral Home - East Side
2607 Buffalo Road
Erie, PA 16510
Calling hours
Tuesday, Apr. 16, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Dusckas Funeral Home - East Side
2607 Buffalo Road
Erie, PA 16510
Prayer Service
Wednesday, Apr. 17, 2019
9:15 AM
Dusckas Funeral Home - East Side
2607 Buffalo Road
Erie, PA 16510
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Apr. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Mother of Sorrows Parish, Holy Family R.C. Church
Robert Merski Sr. Obituary
Robert Merski, Sr., age 91, of Erie, passed away on Saturday, April 13, 2019. He was born in Erie on March 24, 1928, the son of the late Stanley & Lottie Merski.

Bob most enjoyed being the bowling alley manager at the former GCS Club, where the biggest scores were hit there while he was the manager. Over the years he was the manager of the drivers at Coyne Laundry. Following his time at Coyne Laundry, he helped start Troy Laundry, where he was a driver, salesman and handled all the maintenance.

Bob was a World War II veteran with the U.S. Navy. He was an avid bowler, fisherman, gardener and loved watching all sports. He was a member of Our Mother of Sorrows Parish, Holy Family R.C. Church.

Bob was preceded in death by his wife, Mildred L. Merski; and one brother, Daniel Merski. He is survived by eight children: Robert G. Merski (Carrie), Stephen P. Merski (Diane), Nadine M. Debevec, Kenneth J. Merski (Francie), Timothy M. Merski (Cathy), Colleen A. Komar, Arlene J. Rick (Michael) and Mildred L. Reagle; one sister, Alice Krantz (Bruce); 24 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Friends may call at the Dusckas Funeral Home, 2607 Buffalo Road on Tuesday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. During the evening hours, his sons will be honoring their father by participating in the Bowling League Championship Game at Eastway Lanes. On Wednesday a Prayer Service will be held at the funeral home at 9:15 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass at Our Mother of Sorrows Parish, Holy Family R.C. Church at 10 a.m. Interment will follow at Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Apr. 15, 2019
