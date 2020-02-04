|
|
Robert "Bobbie" Michael Wheeler, age 71, of Erie, passed away peacefully, at his home, on Monday.
He was born in Erie, on August 25th, 1948, son of the late M. James and Mary Ann (Geary) Wheeler.
Robert attended St. Andrew's School, then attended Strong Vincent through 11th grade. He attended McDowell for his senior year, where he was the point guard on there 1966 basketball team that went (22-4), and undefeated at home. That team held the record number of points scored per game in McDowell history before the 3 point shot existed. Even though he graduated from McDowell, Robert always considered himself a lifelong Colonel.
Robert had a love of all sports; he was a lifelong Cleveland Browns and Indians fan, as well as the Boston Celtics. He coached boys basketball at St. Andrews, and Holy Family School, where the team won two championships. He played for Braendel in the City Rec softball league that won five championships. He loved watching his nieces and nephews play sports, it didn't matter if it was football, basketball, track, swimming or water polo, it was always guaranteed that Uncle Bobby would be the loudest fan.
After graduation, Robert enlisted in the Army where he served in Vietnam with the 11th Infantry Brigade from June of 1968 until June of 1970. Upon his return to Erie, Robert attended Gannon College.
Robert was a driver for M. J. Wheeler trucking, which were the big blue trucks that distributed the newspapers around town. He also held positions at Pap's AM and the G.A.S. Club before becoming the co-owner and operator of the Chestnut Street Pub until he retired.
In addition to his parents, Robert was preceded in death by his sister Mary Ann Hickok and his brother James Wheeler.
Robert is survived by his wife of over 40 years Patricia Wheeler, his sister Kate Altadonna (Joseph), sisters-in-law Audrey Causgrove, Mary Atzert and Norma Jean Lynch (Timothy), brothers-in-law Paul Causgrove (Anne), Robert Causgrove (Michelle) and David Hickok (Janet), his nieces and nephews Timothy Hickok, Amy Lauria, Jamie Wheeler (Jaime), Christy Hardmon, Joseph Altadonna (Carissa), Ryan Atzert (Autumn), Breanne Atzert Morrison (Dan), Elizabeth Causgrove, MaryTherese Causgrove, Joseph Causgrove, Michael Causgrove, Paul Causgrove, Bridget Causgrove, Joseph Lynch, Matthew Lynch, Zarek Causgrove and Shayla Causgrove, and his great-nieces and great-nephews Nick Lauria, Katie Lauria, Owen Atzert, Emma Atzert, Gianna Hardmon, Alexander Hardmon, Jenna Altadonna, Joey Altadonna, Maeve Morrison and Sawyer Morrison.
If you thought he had a lot of nieces and nephews, then his friends list would look like a legion. It didn't matter if you called him Bob, Quincy or the Beav, he was always there for his friends and thought of them all as family.
Friends are invited to call at the Quinn Funeral Home, West 9th and Liberty St., on Wednesday from 2-5 and 7-9 p.m., and are invited to attend Prayer Services there Thursday at 9:30 a.m., followed by a Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. in St. Patrick Church. Entombment will be in Gate of Heaven Mausoleum.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Feb. 4, 2020