Robert "Mots" Motsinger passed away peacefully, on October 22, 2020, in Vero Beach, Florida, at Vero Beach Hospice house, with his daughters by his side.
Born on June 13, 1938, in Bedford Indiana, Bob was an Indiana boy born and raised.
Bob lived in Bedford until he left for college at Purdue University on a basketball scholarship where he graduated with a degree in mechanical engineering.
Bob met the love of his life, Bonnie, in Washington State. They married one year later and set out to Erie, Pa., where he was employed by General Electric as an engineer for over 30 years, before retiring in 1993. He served on the board of directors at St. Vincent Hospital for many years. They eventually moved to Vero Beach Florida.
Throughout his career he gave to many charitable organizations and served on many boards and committees. He enjoyed golf and tennis with his wife and friends in all the places he lived.
Robert was preceded by his wife, Bonnie Motsinger and is survived by his two daughters, Krystyna Motsinger Roseberry and Elizabeth Motsinger Rogers, and their husbands Michael Roseberry and Paul Rogers. He has five amazing grandchildren, Sarah Roseberry Spurgeon, Adam Roseberry, Chelsea Motsinger Wurth, Sierra Motsinger and Samantha Motsinger.
In lieu of flowers, we would appreciate a donation in the name of our father and mother to VNA Hospice of Vero Beach Florida. At a later date, we will have a celebration of life.
