Robert O'Conner passed away on March 29, 2019, at the age of 90. Bob was born on July 12, 1928, in Buells Corners, Pa., to the late Walter and Adelaide McGinnett.
He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force as well as the U.S. Navy. After his military service, Bob was then an orderly at the Erie VA Hospital. In 1964, he took and passed the U.S. Postal Service exam and retired from there in 1984. Bob was an amazing woodworker, he loved sailing on his boat on Lake Erie and he was an okay golfer.
Bob met and married Floranna "Midge" Bidwell in 1950. She preceded him in death in 2013.
He was also preceded in death by his son Dale, four brothers: Gerald O'Conner, Samuel McGinnett, Richard McGinnett and Thomas McGinnett and four sisters: Rhea Gilbert, Lois Dougherty, Patricia "Sue" Castor and Linda Mantz.
He leaves behind his daughter Doris O'Conner of Erie and three grandchildren: Erica Bucholz and her husband Nicholas and their children Henry and Max Robert of St. Clair Shores, Mi., Kristin Robinson and her children Jacob, Emily and Jackson of Waterford, Mich., and Andrew Robinson and his children PJ and Gwinn of Macomb, Mich. He also leaves behind many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held at Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, Pine Avenue Branch, 845 East 38th St., on Thursday from 10:00 a.m. until time of services at 12 noon officiated by Chaplain Elizabeth Merski of Asera Care. Interment will follow at Riceville Cemetery, officiated by Bob's nephew, Pastor Larry Bidwell.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Apr. 2, 2019