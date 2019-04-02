Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory
845 East 38th Street
Erie, PA 16504
(814) 825-2500
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert OConner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert OConner

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Robert OConner Obituary
Robert O'Conner passed away on March 29, 2019, at the age of 90. Bob was born on July 12, 1928, in Buells Corners, Pa., to the late Walter and Adelaide McGinnett.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force as well as the U.S. Navy. After his military service, Bob was then an orderly at the Erie VA Hospital. In 1964, he took and passed the U.S. Postal Service exam and retired from there in 1984. Bob was an amazing woodworker, he loved sailing on his boat on Lake Erie and he was an okay golfer.

Bob met and married Floranna "Midge" Bidwell in 1950. She preceded him in death in 2013.

He was also preceded in death by his son Dale, four brothers: Gerald O'Conner, Samuel McGinnett, Richard McGinnett and Thomas McGinnett and four sisters: Rhea Gilbert, Lois Dougherty, Patricia "Sue" Castor and Linda Mantz.

He leaves behind his daughter Doris O'Conner of Erie and three grandchildren: Erica Bucholz and her husband Nicholas and their children Henry and Max Robert of St. Clair Shores, Mi., Kristin Robinson and her children Jacob, Emily and Jackson of Waterford, Mich., and Andrew Robinson and his children PJ and Gwinn of Macomb, Mich. He also leaves behind many nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held at Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, Pine Avenue Branch, 845 East 38th St., on Thursday from 10:00 a.m. until time of services at 12 noon officiated by Chaplain Elizabeth Merski of Asera Care. Interment will follow at Riceville Cemetery, officiated by Bob's nephew, Pastor Larry Bidwell.

Condolences may be expressed at www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Apr. 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now