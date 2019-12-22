|
|
Robert P. Glowaky, 88, of Erie, passed away on Tuesday, December 17, 2019, at UPMC Hamot.
He was born in Erie, on April 22, 1931, son of the late Paul and Hattie Kieklak Glowaky.
Robert was a U.S. Army veteran of the Korean War. He was a retired employee of Copes Vulcan.
He was very proud of being a lifelong member of St. Andrew Church.
Robert loved the outdoors. He enjoyed bowling, hunting, fishing, polka dancing and polka music, and was a member of the SONS of Lake Erie.
He was preceded in death by his wife Doris A. Zbierski Glowaky, who died March 12, 2019.
Survivors include his daughters Margaret "Marge" Randolph and Janet Glowaky, son Chris Glowaky and his wife Brenda, his grandchildren Cynthia Ludwig and her husband Peter, and Paul Glowaky, his sister Shirley Samluk, and his brother Raymond Glowaky and his wife Zan.
Friends may call at the Carl A. Slomski & Son Funeral Home Inc., 2101 Ash St., on Sunday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., and may attend a service at the funeral home Monday at 9:20 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass at St. Andrew Church at 10 a.m.
Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to St. Andrew Church, 1116 W. 7th St., Erie, PA 16502.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Dec. 22, 2019