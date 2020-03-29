|
Robert R. "Bob" Farrell, Sr., 78, of Greene Township, passed away Friday, March 27, 2020. He was born in Erie, Pa., on June 18, 1941, a son of the late John and Edith Farrell.
Throughout Bob's lifetime he had various places of employment, his most recent and favorite place was Tool-All Inc. Bob enjoyed hunting, fishing, and bird watching, especially his purple martins. He was a member of the Siebenbuerger Club and Gem City Gun Club. Bob loved spending time with his children and grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Patty Farrell; his two sisters, Jean Santone and Rene Swanson; and his five brothers, Joe, Manuel, Carl "Archie," Ronnie, and Edward Farrell.
Survivors include his loving wife of 59 years, Betty Mae Ellsworth Farrell; his daughter, Tammi Redinger and her husband, Mike, of Erie; his two sons, Bob Farrell, Jr. and his wife Michele, of Harborcreek, and Rick Farrell and his wife Stacy, of Waterford; his two sisters, Agnes Helsley and her husband Edward, and Rose Marie Taylor; his three grandchildren, Joe and Jordan Redinger, and Morgan "Morgie" Farrell; and several nieces and nephews.
Per Bob's request, a memorial service will be held at a future date. Funeral arrangements are handled by the Russell C. Schmidt & Son Funeral Home, Inc., 5000 Wattsburg Rd.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the – 3505 Embassy Parkway, Suite 100, Akron, OH 44333.
