Robert R. Knapp
Robert R. Knapp, 82, of Girard, died Sunday, November 15, 2020 at UPMC Hamot.

He was born April 8, 1938 in Lundy's Lane, near Albion, a son of the late Fred R. and Betty (Byerly) Knapp.

Bob graduated from Albion High School in 1956. Following high school he enlisted in the U.S. Army, where he served with the 7th Aviation Company, 7th Infantry Division as an Aircraft Mechanic. During his Army career, Bob was overseas for one year.

Upon his honorable discharge from the Army, Bob returned to the Albion area and later worked at Autoclave Engineers in Erie, initially as a Machinist and later as Purchasing Agent. He became self-employed where he owned and operated PSS Machine Shop in Millcreek Township, later in Fairview and lastly in Girard, where he retired from in 2001.

He was a member of the Fairview United Methodist Church where he was a member of the board of trustee's and an usher. Bob was also a member of the Girard American Legion Post #494 and enjoyed antique tractors and his 1965 Mustang.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his step-mother, Lillian (Peck) Knapp and two brothers, Ronald Devies and James Knapp.

He will be greatly missed by his family, which include his wife, Sue A. (Lock) Knapp, whom he married February 3, 1962 in Erie; two daughters, Debra S. Wilson (Kevin) of Girard, Tammy J. Knapp of Fairview; three sons, Richard R. "Rick" Knapp (Elizabeth) of Millcreek, Steven J. Knapp of Lake City, Daniel J. Knapp (Chrise) of Wesleyville; ten grandchildren, Zachary, Dylan, Joshua, Alex, Jenna, Matthew, Marcus, Amanda, Daniel and Sydney; two great grandchildren, Liam and Reign; six sisters, Dawn Hall, Roberta Fausnaught (Bruce), Carol Davis, Linda Altman (John), Joyce Sherman (Brian), Janice Henretty; brothers, William Knapp, Charles Devies, William Devies (Kathy), Edward Knapp also several nieces and nephews.

Calling hours and services will be held privately by the Knapp family.

Burial with full military honors will be in the Fairview Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Make-A-Wish Foundation, 1001 State St., #502, Erie, PA 16501

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Edder Funeral Home Inc., Girard.

To send condolences please visit edderfuneralhome.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




Published in Erie Times-News on Nov. 17, 2020.
