|
|
Robert R. "Bob" Noonan, age 79, of Erie, passed away on Wednesday, December 4, 2019, surrounded by his loving family after a courageous battle with multiple health issues. He was born in Erie on November 11, 1940, son of the late Harry and Evelyn Sauers Noonan; brother of Rosie Malliard, and the late Evelyn Eichenlaub; but was raised by his grandmother, Florence "Nanny" Noonan.
Bob was a man of great faith and his family finds comfort in knowing that he is resting peacefully with the Lord.
Bob is survived by his wife of 60 years, Sandra Noonan; two daughters, Kim Makarowski (Mike) and Cheryl Lepkowski (Joe); six grandchildren, Jen (Bill), Angie, Staci, Ron (Danielle), Amber and Jered (Becca); nine great-grandchildren, William, Kayle, Adriana, Miranda, Alanna, Ava, Hayden, Asialynn and Noah; one great-great-grandson, Dante; and nieces, nephews and many cousins.
Bob enjoyed all things nature, including fishing, hunting and gardening. He also enjoyed scuba diving and traveling. Bob was an avid fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers and boxing. He liked playing guitar and singing with his family.
But of all these, it was the time spent with family, especially his grandchildren, that he cherished most of all. Papa is a simple word, but to his grandchildren, it meant open arms and endless love. His presence, tall tales and humor will be missed.
The family would like to extend their gratitude to the medical staff at St. Vincent Health Center, especially the ICU Team, who assisted Bob with a peaceful transition.
Friends may call at the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd., on Monday from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. until the time of the Funeral Service there at 7:30 p.m. Interment will be held at Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Dec. 8, 2019