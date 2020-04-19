|
Robert R. Rittenhouse, 63, of Erie, passed away on Sunday, April 12, 2020.
He was born in Corry, Pa., on August 17, 1956, a son of the late Albert E. and Mary Ann (McKim) Rittenhouse.
Bob graduated in 1974 from Corry Area High School. For most of his life, Bob worked as a HVAC contractor. He was a simple man and enjoyed the little things in life. Bob enjoyed music, playing his guitar, and being a part of different oldies bands. He was also an avid Star Trek fan.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his aunts, Mary Ann Rittenhouse and Virginia "Ginger" Stockton, and his ex-wife, Theresa Rittenhouse.
Bob is survived by his daughter, Traci Rittenhouse (Steve Simon), his sister, Christine Leech (Glenn), a cousin, William "Buddy" Firth, and his longtime friend, Bob Kuna and the Kuna Family. Many aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews also survive.
A public memorial service will be held at a later date. Burial will be private. The Kloecker Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. is handling the arrangements. Send condolences to www.kloeckerfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the family.
