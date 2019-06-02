|
Robert S. Haas, age 68, of Vero Beach, Fla., passed away Sunday, May 26th, at VNA Hospice House in Vero Beach. He was born in Erie, son to the late William R. and Irene P. (Krainski) Haas.
Bob graduated from Strong Vincent High School in 1969. He worked as the business manager at various car dealerships with his longest time at Ferraro Ford in North East. His love of sports began at a young age, following the Cleveland Browns and Indians, and reluctantly the Pittsburgh Penguins. This love only grew stronger as he enjoyed coaching and cheering on his girls. In between seasons, he shared his passion for sports with his kids, nieces and nephews, and the many assortment of neighborhood kids who cherished Bob's attention and patience. He was a loving role model to many, and a welcoming smile to all. Bob enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, especially when it was pool and golf season. Bob had no greater joy then spending time with his grandchildren. They were the apple of his eye and he loved being their Papa. Bob retired to Vero Beach, Fla. with his wife Anne and enjoyed their time in the sunshine.
In addition to his parents, Bob was preceded in death by his twin sons and older brother, Gary Haas.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 46 years, Anne (Murray) Haas, their children, Kelly Becker (Kevin), Katie Dillaman (Gary) and Kacey Haas (Danny), and grandchildren Tanner, Reagan, Chloe, Finn, Sawyer and Kai. He is also survived by his sister, Nancy Clark (Jeff) and brother, Jeffery Haas, as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Friends and family are invited to attend a Celebration of Life, during his favorite time of year, which will be held in the fall in Erie, Pa.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made in his name at a charity of your discretion.
Published in the Erie Times-News on June 2, 2019