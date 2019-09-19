|
Robert S. Kempisty, age 65, of Millcreek, passed away on Wednesday, September 11, 2019, at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, Md.
Bob was born in Erie, on December 20, 1953, to the late John and Gertrude (Justka) Kempisty.
Bob was a long-tenured employee of American Sterilizer and Steris before serving as facilities maintenance for the St. Benedict Community Center. He dedicated his time to his family, and volunteered his service to Holy Cross Catholic Church in Fairview and the band dads equipment crew of the McDowell High School Marching Band.
Bob was preceded in death by his wife of 42 years Shirley (Moskalczyk) Kempisty.
He is survived by his sister Chris Moles; brother Jack Kempisty, wife Sandy; and brother Mike Kempisty, wife Lourdes; all of Erie. He is survived by son Timothy Kempisty, wife Kelly, of Laurel, Md.; son Jeremy Kempisty of Poughkeepsie, N.Y.; daughter Jaime Pfeifle, husband James, of Phoenix, Ariz.; and three granddaughters Danielle Kempisty, Alana Pfeifle, and Juliana Kempisty.
Friends are invited to call at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 2220 Reed St., on Saturday, September 21st, from 9 a.m. until the time of the funeral mass at 10 a.m. Burial will follow at Laurel Hill Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Benedictine Sisters of Erie, 6101 East Lake Rd., Erie, PA 16511
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 West 38th St. Condolences may go to www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com.
