Dusckas-Martin Funeral Home
4216 Sterrettania Road
Erie, PA 16506
(814) 838-7656
Calling hours
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Calling hours
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Service
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Robert T. Wisniewski


1933 - 2019
Robert T. Wisniewski Obituary
Robert T. Wisniewski, age 85, of Millcreek Township, passed away following a brief illness on Friday, March 15, 2019, at St. Vincent Hospital. He was born in Erie, Pa., on May 21, 1933, a son of the late Stanley and Josephine Holeva Wisniewski.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two daughters, Darlene Wisniewski Mussina and Mary Wisniewski in infancy.

Bob proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Korean War and was awarded the Purple Heart. He retired from the United States Postal Service, and had previously worked in the maintenance department with the Millcreek School District. Bob was a longtime member of St. Jude Roman Catholic Church.

He is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Marilyn Calabrese Wisniewski; one son, Paul Wisniewski of Millcreek Township; three grandchildren, Terry (Ryan) Mussina Lindstrom, Michelle (Patrick) Mussina Kinnear and Dan Mussina; three great-grandchildren, Alexis and Aria Kinnear and Cole Lindstrom; one sister, Marian Spinks; one brother, Raymond (Ruth) Wisniewski of Scottsdale, Ariz; and two nephews, Dr. Brian Spinks and Michael (Linda) Wisniewski.

Friends may call at the Dusckas-Martin Funeral Home & Crematory Inc., 4216 Sterrettania Rd., on Thursday from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m., and are invited to a Blessing Service there on Friday morning at 11 a.m. Entombment will follow in Gate of Heaven Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made in Bob's name to the .

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Mar. 20, 2019
