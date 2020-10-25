1/1
Robert V. Palmer
Robert V. Palmer, age 80, passed away at UPMC Hamot, on Monday, October 19, 2020. Born in Erie, on December 29, 1939, he was a son of the late Herbert and Elizabeth (Vogel) Palmer.

Robert was a kitchen helper for the Barber National Institute and lived in the L'Arche Jubilee House in Lake City.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Herbert, and Donald Palmer.

He is survived by three sisters, Mary Alice Dawes, Elizabeth Romecki, and Nellie Stolarski, husband Ben; a brother, John Palmer, wife Sue; and several nieces and nephews. He is further survived by his longtime girlfriend, Beth.

Private burial was at Calvary Cemetery with his parents. Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 W. 38th St., assisted with arrangements.

Memorials are suggested to L'Arche Erie, 3745 W. 12th St., Erie, PA 16505, or to Barber National Institute, 100 Barber Place, Erie, PA 16507. Condolences may be expressed at www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




Published in Erie Times-News on Oct. 25, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory
1595 West 38TH St.
Erie, PA 16508
814-864-4864
