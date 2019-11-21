|
Robert Vincent "Tammy" Tammariello, 82, of Edinboro, died quietly at home on Tuesday, November 19, 2019, surrounded by his family.
Bob was born and raised in Swissvale, Pa., the son of Joseph and Mary (DeNardo) Tammariello and brother of Ralph Tammariello, Joseph Tammariello and Maryann Diana, but spent most of his adult years living in Edinboro.
After graduating from Swissvale High School in 1955, he attended Edinboro State Teachers College, graduating with a Bachelor's Degree in Secondary Education. While at Edinboro, he played on the football team and had an undefeated singles season as a senior on the tennis team. He went on to earn a Master's degree from Western Reserve University and a PhD in Biology from the University of Pittsburgh. He was a Professor of Biology at Edinboro University from 1964-1999, and was known to be a tough, yet fair grader. He was also the director of the Beta Beta Beta National Biology Honor Society at Edinboro for several years.Bob enjoyed many sports and games throughout his life, playing softball and golf well into his middle and later years. He was an avid fan of all Pittsburgh sports teams. He loved spending time on his boats and teaching his kids and grandkids how to fish. He also truly enjoyed trivia games, card games, musicals, old movies and big brush painting. He was very involved in coaching his children in football and baseball, and was well-liked by all of his players.
Following retirement, Bob was a founding partner in several thoroughbred racing stables at Presque Isle Downs and was always delighted to get into a winner's circle picture. He was also a member of the Edinboro Kiwanis and looked forward to the weekly meetings and special events, such as the annual 4th of July Duck Race.
Bob leaves behind his wife of 59 years, Mary Jo (Koontz); his son, Dan Tammariello, wife Heather, and children William and Robert; son Steven Tammariello, wife Jamie, and children Sarah and Patrick; and daughter, Amy Weichel, husband Eric, and children Brooke, Ava and Luke.
He was preceded in death by his original knees and several of his coronary arteries.
Friends may call at the Glunt Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 210 Erie Street, Edinboro, on Friday, November 22, 2019 from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday at 11 a.m. at Our Lady of the Lake Church, where Bob was a member for 55 years.
Burial will be in Edinboro Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church, 128 Sunset Dr., Edinboro, PA 16412 or the Science Department at Edinboro University, 219 Meadville St., Edinboro, PA 16444. To send condolences, please visit www.gluntfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Nov. 21, 2019