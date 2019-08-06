|
|
Robert V. "Trock" Trocki, age 74, of Erie, passed away peacefully, on Sunday, August 4, 2019, at UPMC Hamot. He was born in Erie, on September 10, 1944, son of the late Bernard and Frances Kryzan Trocki.
Bob was a 1962 graduate of Tech Memorial before enlisting with the U.S. Army during the Vietnam Conflict. He was employed with the Lord Corporation for 43 years, retiring in December of 2006. After retirement, Bob embraced his free time as "Grandpa Bob," enjoying his time spent with his granddaughters, Teghan and Jadyn.
He played fast pitch softball as an accomplished pitcher, and was an avid Cleveland sports fan, especially the Indians. Bob was a lifetime member of the Moniuszko Club and the Polish Forresters Club. Even during his failing health, Bob was very keen about "Trockenomics." He loved polka music, and although not the best dancer, Bob enjoyed doing his "Trocki-Pokey." Throughout his life, Bob endured many hardships, but always had a smile on his face, and often said "the sun would come out tomorrow."
In addition to his parents, Bob was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia Watson Trocki; his son, John Trocki; and one brother, Clarence Trocki.
Survivors include his loving daughter, Pam Trocki-Ables (Amy) of Denton, Texas; two cherished granddaughters, Teghan and Jadyn Trocki; one daughter-in-law, Sandy Trocki-Ruhlman (Jason) of Frewsburg, N.Y.; one sister, Mary Ann Carlo of Erie; lifelong friends, Lenny and Patti Popovich, Marianne Borkowski and her late husband, Richard, and Carolyn Stone; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Friends may call at the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd., on Wednesday from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m., and are invited to attend a Funeral Service there on Thursday at 1 p.m. conducted by his brother-in-law and Associate Pastor of Grace Church, Rev. Mike Watson, followed by Military Honors rendered by the American Legion Carl Neff Post 571. A private interment will be held. Memorial contributions may be made to The Relief Zone, 5 Frew Run Street, Frewsburg, NY 14738.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Aug. 6, 2019