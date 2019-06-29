Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mattera Funeral Home
188 East State Street
Albion, PA 16401
(814) 756-4151
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Loewe
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert von Loewe

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert von Loewe Obituary
Robert von Loewe, 68, of Mayfield Heights, Ohio, passed away June 23, 2019 at Hillcrest Hospital, after a short illness.

Born in Germany, he was the son of Paul and Irene von Loewe. The family immigrated to the United States and made their home in Albion, Pa. Robert graduated high school and college receiving a BA from Edinboro College.

Robert worked as a mechanical engineer designing air conditioning systems.

Robert enjoyed photography, going to flea markets, painting, going to baseball games, and spending time at the library. Spending time with his grandchildren was the highlight of his day.

Surviving Robert are a son, Scott von Loewe; three daughters, Diana Marie, Katherine, and Danielle von Loewe; and three grandsons.

Graveside services will be held at the Springboro Cemetery in Springboro, Pa., on Monday, July 1, 2019 at 12:00 p.m.

The Mattera Funeral Home, 188 East State Street, Albion, is handling the funeral arrangements.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on June 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now