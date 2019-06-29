|
|
Robert von Loewe, 68, of Mayfield Heights, Ohio, passed away June 23, 2019 at Hillcrest Hospital, after a short illness.
Born in Germany, he was the son of Paul and Irene von Loewe. The family immigrated to the United States and made their home in Albion, Pa. Robert graduated high school and college receiving a BA from Edinboro College.
Robert worked as a mechanical engineer designing air conditioning systems.
Robert enjoyed photography, going to flea markets, painting, going to baseball games, and spending time at the library. Spending time with his grandchildren was the highlight of his day.
Surviving Robert are a son, Scott von Loewe; three daughters, Diana Marie, Katherine, and Danielle von Loewe; and three grandsons.
Graveside services will be held at the Springboro Cemetery in Springboro, Pa., on Monday, July 1, 2019 at 12:00 p.m.
The Mattera Funeral Home, 188 East State Street, Albion, is handling the funeral arrangements.
Published in the Erie Times-News on June 29, 2019