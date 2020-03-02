|
Robert W. Campbell, age 83, of Erie passed away Thursday, February 27, 2020 at home. He was born February 29, 1936 in Erie the son of the late E. Ward and Mabel O'Brien Campbell.
Robert was a graduate of Cathedral Prep and had attended Gannon and Yale Universities.
He was retired from American Sterilizer (AMSCO) after 30 years having been a Supervisor of Inventory Control. He was a member of the former Erie Maennerchor and Danish clubs, and also the Elks and Zukor clubs. He was an active member of St. Peter Cathedral parish.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, John Ward Campbell and a sister, Susan Mary Campbell.
Robert is survived by two nieces and several great-nieces,great- nephews, and friends.
Friends are invited to call at St. Peter Cathedral, 230 W. 10th St. on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. until 10:00 a.m. at which time a Funeral Mass will be celebrated. Burial will be in Trinity Cemetery.
Arrangements by the Quinn Funeral Home, West 9th & Liberty St.
