Robert W. Evans, 97 of North East, Pa., was born in Cincinnati, Ohio on November 24, 1921 and died on September 29, 2019. He was the son of John J. and Ellen B. (Gildea) Evans.
Bob worked for Rohm and Haas Chemical Company in the Financial Division, at various locations. He met Jane (Reese) at a company outing and they were married for more than 64 years. Bob was preceded in death by Jane in 2015 and a son Robert Fred in 1980.
He is survived by a daughter, Jane Evans and son David and his wife Cynthia (Jennings). His grandchildren include Jonathan Evans, Sara Evans (Keith) Farrington, Lindsey (Newman) and Dana (Andrew) Croy; and great-grandchildren Lilly Evans and Ophelia Grace Croy.
Jane and Bob, after retirement, drove through all of the United States and Canada. While doing their family genealogies, they also made two month long trips to the British Isles.
Bob received five combat stars as a member of the 15th Ordnance (MM) Co., which was attached to the 90th Infantry Division, 3rd U.S. Army from Normandy to Czechoslovakia via the "Bulge".
Special thanks to friends and neighbors for all of their kindness and consideration. Memorials may be made to the Community Nursing Services of North East, 7 Park St., North East, PA 16428.
Funeral arrangements are under the care of the W. Tad Bowers Funeral Home, 92 S. Lake St., North East, Pa. A memorial service will be held at a time to be determined in the Spring of 2020. To send condolences, please visit www.bowersfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Oct. 6, 2019