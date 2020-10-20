Rev. Dr. Robert W. Harris, age 70, passed away on Friday, October 16, 2020 after a long illness. He had been a resident at Grandview Nursing Home and Rehabilitation Center in Danville, Pa. since July 2020.
He was born on October 10, 1950 to Ezra W. and Gladys (Betty) Harris of Bloomsburg RD5.
He graduated from Central Columbia High School in 1968, where he enjoyed basketball and baseball. One of his most rewarding accomplishments was pitching a perfect game his senior year. He was a successful "leftie" pitcher throughout his younger years, including the time spent with the Baltimore Orioles farm club.
He furthered his education at Susquehanna Univ., Selinsgrove, followed by seminary training at Lutheran School of Theology, Chicago. He received his Doctorate of Philosophy from University of Chicago.
Dr. Harris' professional career began as a teacher at Lutheran Theological Southern Seminary in Columbia, S.C. He then relocated to Thiel University, Pa. to serve as campus chaplain. He also pastored several Lutheran churches in western Pennsylvania and was a professor for 15 years at Mercyhurst University in the town of North East, Pa.
Bob's vocation might have been preaching and teaching but his passion was fly-fishing. He was an instructor in Trout Unlimited and Federation of Fly Fishers, an avid artificial fly-tyer, and amassed an extensive fly-fishing library.
In addition to his parents, Robert was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Janeen (Jan) this past April. He is survived by two sisters: Susan (Robert) Lupini of Dayton, Ohio and Eleanor (Dennis) Yeager of Mifflinville, Pa., two stepchildren Thomas Carr of Monaca, Pa. and Rebecca Lapp of DeForest, Wisc., mother-in-law Rosemary Gaston of Punxsutawney, Pa. and several nieces and nephews.
The family extends special thanks to Bob's wonderful caregivers: Loren, Haley, Missy, Cierra and Brittney.
Robert's funeral care has been entrusted to the Richard L. Fait Funeral Home in Punxsutawney, Pa.
Private interment services will be held in Punxsutawney, where Robert will be buried next to his wife. A memorial service will be held at a later date at Hidlay Lutheran Church, Bloomsburg RD5.
