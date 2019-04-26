Home

Burton Funeral Homes and Crematory - West Lake
3801 W. 26th St.
Erie, PA 16506
(814) 838-0596
Calling hours
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Burton Westlake Funeral Home
3801 W. 26th Street (at Powell Ave)
St. Erie, PA
Robert W. Johnson, age 80, of Erie, passed away on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at St. Mary's Asbury Ridge. Born on August 2, 1938 in Albany, N.Y., he was the son of the late Orville and Edith (Winne) Johnson.

He served as a Museum Curator and Director at a number of museums including the Children's Museum of Indianapolis, Landis Valley Village and Farm Museum in Lancaster County, and the Erie Maritime Museum for many years.

Robert enjoyed drawing, horses, gardening and crossword puzzles.

He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Maureen (Galloway) Johnson; his children, Tim Johnson, Anastasia Settle, Gregory Johnson, Jeremy Johnson, and Maria Johnson; his four grandchildren Caitlin, Gabrielle, Molly and Sullivan; and many cousins.

Friends may call at the Burton Westlake Funeral Home, 3801 W. 26th Street (at Powell Ave) on Saturday from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Memorials may be made to a .

Send condolences at www.burtonfuneralhome.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Apr. 26, 2019
