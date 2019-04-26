|
Robert W. Johnson, age 80, of Erie, passed away on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at St. Mary's Asbury Ridge. Born on August 2, 1938 in Albany, N.Y., he was the son of the late Orville and Edith (Winne) Johnson.
He served as a Museum Curator and Director at a number of museums including the Children's Museum of Indianapolis, Landis Valley Village and Farm Museum in Lancaster County, and the Erie Maritime Museum for many years.
Robert enjoyed drawing, horses, gardening and crossword puzzles.
He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Maureen (Galloway) Johnson; his children, Tim Johnson, Anastasia Settle, Gregory Johnson, Jeremy Johnson, and Maria Johnson; his four grandchildren Caitlin, Gabrielle, Molly and Sullivan; and many cousins.
