Robert W. Murray, age 76, died November 4, 2020, following a short illness. He was born on June 28, 1944, to the late James H. Murray, Sr. and Emma Snodgrass Murray of Beaver, Pa.
He was a proud alum of Beaver Area High School, Williams College, and The University of Pittsburgh School of Law. Rob moved to Erie in 1973 to work as an attorney at the Bureau of Consumer Protection. He subsequently served as Public Defender and then as the Erie County Juvenile Court Master, a position he held proudly for thirty-three years and from which he recently retired.
Rob is survived by his wife Cathy Allgeier; children Jessica (Rob Nassau) of Wellesley Island, N.Y., and Andy (Erica) Murray of San Francisco; grandchildren Adam, Max, Isabel, and Hannah; a brother, Boyd (Janice) Murray of Ben Avon, Pa.; a sister-in-law, Judy Murray of West Hartford, Conn.; and beloved nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his brother James H. Murray, Jr., M.D., and sister-in-law Brenda Murray.
Rob was an avid, optimistic, and knowledgeable Pittsburgh Steelers, Pirates, and Penguins fan. He was a voracious reader with a quick wit and a way with words, appreciating good writing and bad puns and, although his unassuming nature would have precluded him from saying so, he was a member of Mensa. He was unfailingly kind and considerate and enjoyed sharing stories, occasionally embellishing a detail or two to the benefit of the listener. He loved overlooking the water, whether it was the Ohio River, where he grew up, Harpswell Sound, Maine, where he and Cathy vacationed, or Lake Erie, where he spent much of his adult life. He had a calm and cheerful demeanor, and no one made better popovers.
The Kloecker Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. is handling the arrangements. A Celebration of Rob's Life will be held at a later date, when friends and family can gather safely. Contributions in his honor may be made to the Bayfront Maritime Center or a charity of one's choice
