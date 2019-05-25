Home

Dusckas Funeral Home - East Side
2607 Buffalo Road
Erie, PA 16510
(814) 899-7656
Calling hours
Monday, May 27, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Calling hours
Monday, May 27, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Robert W. Red Conley Obituary
Robert W. "Red" Conley, age 86, of Harborcreek Twp., passed away Wednesday, May 22, 2019. He was born in Erie on July 2, 1932, son of the late Thomas and Viola Uglow Conley.

Robert was a veteran of the U.S. Army serving in the Korean War and was employed by the former Hammermill Paper Co. for 44 years prior to his retirement. He was a member of Faith Lutheran Church and was active with the Santa's Helpers program, making wooden toys. Over the years, he was an avid volunteer with the Little League Baseball Program and Boy Scouts. For over 60 years, Robert served as Santa in a homemade suit at many local Christmas functions. He enjoyed fishing, boating and woodworking. He was a 1951 graduate of Lawrence Park High School and he and his wife were co-presidents of the Lawrence Park Alumni Association for many years. Robert will also be remembered as being the boat launcher and resident manager of Shades Beach. He was also a barber and continued to cut hair after his retirement.

Robert is survived by two daughters, Sue "Melinda" Conley, and Laura Conley (Broken Arrow); two sons, Robert "Skip" Conley (Denise) and Matthew "Sam" Conley (Doris); one sister, Donna Rearic (James); four grandchildren, Megan and Adam Fish, Ben Rogers, and Tia Vaught; one great-grandson, Avery Young; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Robert was preceded in death by his wife, Tharon Conley; and two brothers, Thomas and Dave Conley.

The family would like to give a big thank you to Robert's wonderful caregivers, Joe, Chris and Pam.

Friends may call at the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd., on Monday from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. and are invited to attend a Funeral Service there on Tuesday at 11 a.m. conducted by Rev. Jean Kuebler and Rev. David Miles. Military Honors will follow at Lakeside Cemetery conducted by the American Legion Carl Neff Post 571.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on May 25, 2019
