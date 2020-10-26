Robert W. "Rob" Cass, age 73, of Erie, passed away on Saturday, October 24, 2020, following a brief illness. He was born in Erie, on March 8, 1947, son of the late Robert and Betty McAvoy Cass.
Rob was a 1966 graduate of Harbor Creek High School. He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam Era. He received his basic training in 1966 from Lackland AFB in Texas and his technical training at Lowrey AFB in Denver. He was based for 14 months at Yokota AFB in Japan and Osan AFB in Korea as a weapons loader and a mechanic. His service was completed in 1969 after being stationed 12 months in Vietnam at the rank of Sargent E4.
Rob worked from 1970 to 1973 on locomotive engines at General Electric and then was a partner at Cass and Cass Construction from 1973 to 1981. In 1982, he established Robert W. Cass Construction where he was sole proprietor until his retirement in 2010. Rob enjoyed fishing, gardening, snowmobiling, hunting, and playing with his grandchildren. He was a member of St. James R.C. Church, East Erie Moose, American Legion Carl Neff Post #571, NRA, DAV
and the Wales Sno-Drifters.
Rob is survived by his wife, Mary Cass; two sons, R. John Cass (Ellen) and Michael J. Cass (Jennifer); one brother, Michael T. Cass (Arlene); one sister, Barbara Minnich; his grandchildren, Ben, Josie, and baby Victoria, soon to be born; and many nieces and nephews.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Patrick Cass.
Friends may call at the Dusckas Funeral Home Inc., East, 2607 Buffalo Rd., on Tuesday from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m., and are invited to a Prayer Service there on Wednesday at 10 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass at St. James R.C. Church at 10:30 a.m. Following the mass, military honors will be rendered by Carl Neff Post #571. Private interment will be held at Wales Cemetery.
All CDC guidelines that pertain to the Covid-19 pandemic will be observed. Memorial contributions may be made to Make-A-Wish Foundation, 1001 State St., Suite 502, Erie, PA 16501.
