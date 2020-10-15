Robert W. Slayton Sr., age 70, of Erie, passed away on Tuesday, October 13, 2020, at UPMC Hamot.
He was born in Erie, Pa., on May 17, 1950, a son of the late Ren and Mary Jane McCallion Slayton.
Robert was a 1968 graduate of Academy High School. He went on to serve in the U.S. Army National Guard for more than twenty years and was extremely proud to serve his country.
He worked at General Electric for 37 years retiring in 2005 having worked and earned various certifications and advanced training finishing his career there as a maintenance supervisor and electrician. Robert was then a project manager at Simmers Crane Design and Service for over 15 years. He enjoyed going to car shows and was especially proud of his 1995 Chevy Impala. He always looked forward to his time with the Wednesday night garage gang. Bob loved spending time with his beautiful granddaughters Jasmine and Audrey. He was a sports fan and his favorite football team was the Dallas Cowboys. More than anything in life however, Bob was a very loving husband, father, and grandfather.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by an infant brother, Steven and additionally his brother, Thomas died in 2018, and sister, Carol Gonser in 2019.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 48 years, Mary Lou Huya Slayton, a son, Robert W. Slayton, Jr., two granddaughters, Jasmine Chen and Audrey Slayton, three brothers, Phil, Gerald and David and two sisters, Mary Beth and Ellen. Many nieces and nephews further survive. Bob is also survived by his faithful canine companion, Bailey.
Friends may call at the Burton Wintergreen Funeral Home, 2532 Norcross Road, on Friday, October 16th, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and are invited to attend a service there on Saturday, October 17th, at 11 a.m. with Reverend James McCormick officiating.
Burial with full military honors will follow in Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the St. James School, 2602 Buffalo Rd., Erie, PA 16510.
Send condolences at www.Burtonfuneralhome.com
.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits
.